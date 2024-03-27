Davis told me seven years ago we were told to hang on to our eclipse glasses. I’m sure they are around here somewhere.

I understand there was a controversy concerning the Middle and High School anti-bullying assembly. It appears that there was nothing wrong during the assembly, but afterwards, social media reared its ugly head and convinced some people to start bullying the anti-bulliers.

Last week we ran an article saying that the American Legion was having a ham and bean fundraiser on April 13. That’s a Saturday. It is not on a Saturday. It is on Wednesday, April 3.

Don’t forget to join friends and family at the Masonic Lodge at 6:30 Thursday, March 28, to help David Dissler celebrate 65 years as a member of the Clintonville Lodge.

Monday is April 1 -April Fools’ Day in most countries. It received its name from the custom of playing practical jokes on this day—for example, telling friends that their shoelaces are untied or sending them on so-called fools’ errands. Although the day has been observed for centuries, its true origins are unknown and effectively unknowable. It resembles festivals such as the Hilaria of ancient Rome, held on March 25, and the Holi celebration in India, which ends on March 31.

Election Day is Tuesday. Please go vote.

And this is our opportunity to wish everyone a Happy Easter. Among all the egg hunting, candy and “Peeps”* let us remember why we celebrate it at all. The resurrection of Jesus Christ – our savior.

*I believe that Peeps is a separate food group.