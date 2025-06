Changing things up a bit, the Wayside Inn Museum decided to hold their yearly Historical Hysteria Day in the Park. All of it. Tractors were lined up next to gazebo as well a few in the street, food vendors, etc.

The old community building upstairs was full of vendors as well as the fiddlin’ contest. For an event that could have easily been rained out.it was a success.

Senior FIddle 1st Place Winner

Jim Christensen

More Historical Hysteria Day Contest Winner Pictures Next Week!