I just talked with a friend of mine in Zackary, LA. She strongly recommends “The Last Rodeo.”

I think that was the movie last week. So, if you saw it, let me know.

I got a new cat litter box last week. It is one of the robot kind. It is huge. I could stuff a whole herd of cats in there. I only have two. I hope they like it..they’d better like it.

I hope you had a chance to attend the Historical Hysteria day last Saturday. Everything was funneled into Park and it worked really well. The rain was of no consequence- except that the coffee trailer didn’t make it.

I’m still looking for someone to mow my lawn. The weeds are so tall that they cover up any indication for where the flowers are or might be. Any help would be appreciated.

KSL