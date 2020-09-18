James was born in El Dorado, Kansas, but moved to Nevada and then Harwood when he was 11 years old, where his future wife, Martha Waggoner lived with her family. She was the daughter of O.W. and Mable Waggoner, who owned the funeral home in Harwood for many years. Jim and Martha attended high school together in El Dorado Springs, and were married in 1944. The couple were appreciated for their hard work and dedication to their community through the Harwood Helpers, Eastern Star, the Masons, the Town and Country Club and especially the Harwood United Methodist Church.

James Carrier Grand Marshall Jr Blakely Citizen of the Year

Jim served in the United States Air Force for 28 years. He was assigned to Intelligence throughout his career. His first 4 years were spent in Rapid City, South Dakota, where the family experienced a blizzard in 1949 that had snow up to the second story of the converted barracks where they lived. From there, he and his family lived all over the world. Jim was in the Philippines and Japan during World War II and was in the first occupational forces to occupy Japan after their surrender. He also helped train bomber crews in Topeka when the Korean War started.

The first overseas assignment where Jim could take his family was Okinawa, where he, along with his wife and sons weathered a typhoon from the Quonset hut they lived in. With no time to evacuate, they survived by cooking on a stereo stove and eating by candlelight.

The Carriers made their home in New Yorkfor a year and Washington D.C., where Jim worked as an intelligence analyst on Soviet activities for four years. Alaska was their next home where they could see mountains out their back door and lived on moose and salmon for 3 years. From Alaska they went to Langley, Virginia where Jim was in the Tactical Air Command.

Jim Carrier was awarded a Bronze Star in 1968 and a Meritorious Service Medal. He retired in 1972 as a Chief Master Sergeant. Jim and Martha also had 2 sons that served as Captains in the United States Air Force.

After retirement Jim worked for the United States Postal Service and Martha worked as the Deputy Circuit clerk of Vernon County. The Carriers lived an exciting military life and spent many wonderful years together until Martha’s passing in 2007. Jim resides in the family home to this day in Harwood.

Please join us in honoring Mr. James Carrier and his truly patriotic family that have dedicated their lives to serving their country and community.