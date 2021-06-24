The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees heard the presentation of FY 2021 Audit from their accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, at their regular board meeting on Monday, June 21.

Board members Michell Leroux. David Bozarth, Marvin Manring and Judy Ren where present as were attorney Brian Brackenridge, CNO Marie Mitchell, CFO Carla Gilbert, Secretary Diane Pyle and CEO Jana Witt. Board member Julia Philips was absent. There were several Zoom attendees as well.

The audit presented was a clean opinion that included items such as the schedule below. Leroux said she was impressed as to how well the hospital had done as reflected in the audit.

The board discussed loosening the restrictions they had put in place during the Covid pandemic. The board decided to continue to allow zoom calls and publish the phone number on the meeting notices. They also decided to keep the four available places for individuals to attend, because of the limited space.

The board also discussed changing the meeting day and the time. Currently the board meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Monday of the month. Leroux has a new job that would prevent her from attending. Bozarth drives a school bus which would put him available for a meeting after 6 p.m. There are also conflicts with other meetings in town. The board tabled the discussion until the full board was present.

The results of the audit are available at the Cedar County Memorial Hospital.