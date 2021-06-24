HONORED FOR NINE YEARS OF DEDICATION – Past and present executive board members and staff wished executive director Jackson Tough well and honored Jackson with a plaque for his service and dedication to the chamber organization and to the community.

Tough said of the comments “It was one of the few times I was speechless. I’m grateful to have worked with so many outstanding board members, chamber members and people in our community. It’s about all of us uniting. Together we’ve done some really great things.”

