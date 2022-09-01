THE 2022 SCHELL CITY FALL FESTIVAL GRAND MARSHALS ARE SAM AND DOROTHY VANTELLMAN – Sam and Dorothy were both raised in Schell City, graduated from Schell City High School in 1960 and 1962, and currently live on a century family farm outside of town. They have been married for 61 years, joining together in marriage on Aug. 19, 1961, and together have had four children, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren with more on the way.

Sam and Dorothy have been active members of the community including participation in the Lions Club, Community Betterment, Schell City School Board, PTO and Athletic Booster Club, and are both long term members of Schell City Christian Church. They are unapologetically Christians and patriots, love their family deeply and are devoted to the wonderful community of Schell City.

The Schell City Fall Festival will be Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept.10.