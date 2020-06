RUSTIC ROMANCE PROM HAPPENS AT LAST – The 2020 El Dorado Springs Prom, originally scheduled for April, took place in the Old Community Building in the Park on Saturday, June 6. The old 80 plus year-old building has charm and nostalgia and NO AIR CONDITIONING. With windows open and the music blaring, the attendees held on until the coronation which was about 8 p.m.

Queen Madison Hacker, Jester Brant Allison and King Deston Malek.