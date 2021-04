El Dorado Springs High School Arts and Journalism Department are inviting the public to the Fine Arts Gala upstairs in the Old Community Building from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday May 8.

An exclusive showing is scheduled for 6 p.m. – 9p.m. by invitation only. You can request tickets by using the QR Code on the posters you can see around town or call the school.