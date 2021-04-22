Clean up ElDo Campaign THIS Saturday

The sixth annual “Clean-Up ElDo” campaign is this Saturday, April 24. This local event coincides with the national recognized “Earth Day” event.

Volunteer teams average just 2-3 hours of work, but combined we make a huge difference in our community.

Teams should meet at 9 a.m.at the Chamber of Commerce office, 1303 Hwys 32 and US Highway 54 intersection at 9 a.m. Donuts and bottled water will be provided by Woods Supermarket. Missouri Department of Conservation will loan gloves and MODOT will provide safety vests and trash pickers/grapplers for the day.

Light duty tires will be accepted at the Chamber lot on April 24. Thanks to our recycling sponsors, the Bob and Glenda Baker family, the first four tires are free. Tires 5-10 will be charged at $1. Every tire thereafter is a $2 charge. Additional fees apply to larger tires. There will be a construction materials dumpster at the City Street and Maintenance Warehouse, 305 West Oak Street (at First Street.)

YOU NEED TO REGISTER your Spring City Clean Team with the Chamber of Commerce 417/876-4154.

Bulky trash will be the week of April 26-30 on your regular trash day.