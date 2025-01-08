Congratulations to Ehlers Variety on the occasion of their 30th anniversary. It seems as if they have always been there. I explained to Davis that Sibley and Thatch Supermarket was in the building where Ehlers is now, Haynes Variety was in the building just west of there and Evans Drugs was downtown when we first moved to E Dorado Springs.

I took a picture of the white landscape this morning to send to our south Louisiana grandchildren. Snow if definitely something they don’t see in their own yard. At least one of our El Dorado Springs grandchildren got to play in the ice and snow in her own yard.

I stayed indoors and looked out the window.

KSL