Saturday, May 31, Municipal Band to Begin its 140th Season

This Saturday evening will begin the 140th season for the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band. After this weekend, concerts will be held every Friday and Saturday night from 8-9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2-3 p.m. All concerts are free to the public and Municipal Band members would like to invite everyone to come listen to three great concerts each weekend.

This is your opportunity to come sit in our lovely downtown Park to visit with friends and enjoy some hometown music. Come on down and enjoy YOUR City Band! We look forward to seeing you this weekend!

Band members for this summer include: Flute – Sarah Holz, Gyla Holz; Clarinet – Hunter Jacobs, Lynn Fredricksen, Libby Toliver, Blake Carnahan, Connor Goatley, Allie Heckman, Jane Kaus; Saxophone – Sandra Stewart, Kayte Fowler, Aedon Fowler, Justin Brown, Will Seitz; Cornet – David Capps, Alan Koca, Kenli Rader, Josh Worthington, Lauren Holz, Karcyn Rader; Trombone – Steve Banks, Brent Hillsman, Elbert Biddlecome, Teri Biddlecome, Logan Griffin; Baritone – Rebecca Keltner, Kyler Henson; French Horn – Jonathan Holz, Jennie Seitz; Tuba/Baritone Sax – Nicholas Vick, Kim Barklage, Lily Copenhaver: Percussion – Noah Marsh, Zach Waggoner, Kail Bledsoe; Conductor – Gary Hardison

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Saturday, May 31

1 The Band Played On

2 United Nations

3 Polka 1

4 Emblem of Unity

5 Blue Book

6 Sweet Caroline

7 Ramblin’ Rose

8 Pretty Baby

9 Liberty Fleet

10 Moon River

11 Basin Street Blues

12 Java

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 1

1 You Are My Sunshine

2 Over the Rainbow

3 You’re A Grand Old Flag

4 Ave Maria

5 I Left My Heart in San Fran.

6 Polka

7 Missouri Waltz

8 Sacred Book

9 This Land is Your Land

10 Kansas City

11 Cruising Down the River

12 Amazing Grace

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner