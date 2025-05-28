Saturday, May 31, Municipal Band to Begin its 140th Season
This Saturday evening will begin the 140th season for the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band. After this weekend, concerts will be held every Friday and Saturday night from 8-9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2-3 p.m. All concerts are free to the public and Municipal Band members would like to invite everyone to come listen to three great concerts each weekend.
This is your opportunity to come sit in our lovely downtown Park to visit with friends and enjoy some hometown music. Come on down and enjoy YOUR City Band! We look forward to seeing you this weekend!
Band members for this summer include: Flute – Sarah Holz, Gyla Holz; Clarinet – Hunter Jacobs, Lynn Fredricksen, Libby Toliver, Blake Carnahan, Connor Goatley, Allie Heckman, Jane Kaus; Saxophone – Sandra Stewart, Kayte Fowler, Aedon Fowler, Justin Brown, Will Seitz; Cornet – David Capps, Alan Koca, Kenli Rader, Josh Worthington, Lauren Holz, Karcyn Rader; Trombone – Steve Banks, Brent Hillsman, Elbert Biddlecome, Teri Biddlecome, Logan Griffin; Baritone – Rebecca Keltner, Kyler Henson; French Horn – Jonathan Holz, Jennie Seitz; Tuba/Baritone Sax – Nicholas Vick, Kim Barklage, Lily Copenhaver: Percussion – Noah Marsh, Zach Waggoner, Kail Bledsoe; Conductor – Gary Hardison
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Saturday, May 31
1 The Band Played On
2 United Nations
3 Polka 1
4 Emblem of Unity
5 Blue Book
6 Sweet Caroline
7 Ramblin’ Rose
8 Pretty Baby
9 Liberty Fleet
10 Moon River
11 Basin Street Blues
12 Java
13 God Bless America
Sunday, June 1
1 You Are My Sunshine
2 Over the Rainbow
3 You’re A Grand Old Flag
4 Ave Maria
5 I Left My Heart in San Fran.
6 Polka
7 Missouri Waltz
8 Sacred Book
9 This Land is Your Land
10 Kansas City
11 Cruising Down the River
12 Amazing Grace
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
