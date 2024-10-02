The El Dorado Springs Fire Department plans to hold its Junior Firefighters event this Saturday, Oct. 5, form 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The location has moved to the north side of Hwy. 54 across from Dollar Tree and Family Dollar– the area where the new police department and fire department will be located.

Parking is on the west side of the property and activities on the east side.

According to Fire Chief Bob Floyd all the usual games, food, firefighter helmets and t-shirts will be available.