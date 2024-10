Samantha was raised in El Dorado Springs and was the high school’s 2019 valedictorian. She worked at Barnes & Noble in Springfield while attending MSU for a few years before coming back to ElDo and working for the library.

In 2021, she lived in South Korea and taught English at a middle school in Bucheon.

She enjoys traveling and trying new things. She has always been in love with learning and reading. Her favorite book is “Iron Widow” by Xiran Jay Zhao.