According to Katherine Miles, Katie’s House CEO, Katie’s House will give away 200 boxes of groceries on a first come, first serve basis starting Dec 19 from 4 – 6 p.m. When it’s gone its gone.

This will be a monthly event. Dates and delivery will vary.

The boxes will include meat, dairy, and produce.

This event at Katie’s House will made possible by a partnership with The Alliance. The Alliance of Southwest Missouri is one of 20 community partnerships that exists to strengthen families and communities by identifying concerns, collaborations, partnerships, and service provision

There is no registration or income requirements.

For those who want to participate, pull through the parking lot and circle back out.

Katie’s House is located at 1308 Hwy 32, El Dorado Springs, MO