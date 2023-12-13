The 2023 El Dorado Springs Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec 9, was well attended along the whole parade route.

The theme “Christmas on the Silver Screen” was a challenge for younger people to carry out, the Silver Screen part being somewhat of a mystery.

Sponsors for the event were: Gold – CMH Clinic and Community Springs, Community National Bank, Evans Drug, Mid Missouri Bank, Santa Paula Awning Company, Shelter Insurance, Fugate Motors, Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Community Bank of El Dorado Springs: Silver – A-1 Body, Bland Hackleman Funeral Home, El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, El Dorado Family Chiropractic, Fidelity Communications, H & R Block, LCN Graphics, McDonald’s Restaurant, Mike & Joes’ Service, Mitchell Veterinary Clinic, Simmons Bank, State Farm Insurance.

We don’t know all the winners at this time, but we do know is this: church/community organization – 1st place – Church of the Nazarene, 2nd place- the Optimist Club, tie for 3rd place – TOPS and Points of Turning. Business – 2nd place – Simmons Bank, 3rd place – Woods Supermarket. Youth Group – !st place – Girl Scout Troop 72075, 2nd place EMS cheer Team.

PAINTED LADIES – The women of El Dorado Springs who have done such a wonderful job on the murals around town were named as the Parade’s Grand Marshall.

LITTLE MR AND MISS – Ryker Clark, son of Joey and Chandra Clark and Kinslee Whitlock daughter of Andrew and Samantha Whitlock were named Little Mr. and Miss Santa Claus right before the parade began. With them is Miss Merry Christmas 2022 Macy Stauffer daughter of Matthew and Rachel Stauffer. Contributed photo.