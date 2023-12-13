About a month ago, the City gave raises to all their employees retirement plan and as part of the yearly budget process. What was briefly mentioned was the other benefits that the city supplies to each employee, when someone is hired by the City they are told that they will make $X minus whatever deductions are necessary.

What many people aren’t aware of are the benefits that the city supplies that aren’t are taken out of an employees paycheck: Health insurance for an individual or family, health saving account, overtime and retirement. Employees can opt out of the health insurance.

Overall, the City of El Dorado Springs provides more benefits to employees that are not taken out of their paycheck than Cedar County, St. Clair County, Vernon County, Nevada County, Lamar and Butler.