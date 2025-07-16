Municipal Band Plays at 6:00 P.M. During Picnic
Come listen to your Municipal Band at 6:00 p.m. during all three nights of the Picnic. We have selected special programs each night for your listening pleasure. On Thursday we have some good old favorite songs that we hope you enjoy. Friday is our Movie Night, with tunes from several movies that we hope you will recognize. Then on Saturday evening we’ll have Polka Night with some feisty songs that might make you want to get up and dance. So come on down to the Picnic and support your local Municipal Band members as they play songs just for YOU!
We will be back on Sunday from 2 to 3 to play our regular Sunday afternoon concert. We’ll be a little more relaxed with our concert, because this is the concert where each section of the band gets to pick the songs that we will play.
We hope to see you four times this week as we gather to play.
Have a great week!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Thursday, July 17
* Picnic 6:00 P.M.
1 Aces of the Air
2 Big Cage
3 Armed Forces Salute
4 Call to Victory
5 Lights Out
6 Manhattan Beach
7 Missouri Waltz
8 Zacatecas
9 When Saints Go Marching In
10 Swingin’ Safari
11 Left Heart-San Francisco
12 Kansas City
13 You’re A Grand Old Flag
14 God Bless America
Friday, July 18
* Picnic 6:00 PM (Movie Night)
1 Oklahoma
2 Pie in the Face Polka
3 Beauty and the Beast
4 Pink Panther
5 Disney at the Movies
6 76 Trombones
7 My Heart Will Go On
8 Let It Go
9 Yellow Rose of Texas
10 Blue Danube
11 Ballad of Green Beret
12 101 – #32, #33, #34
13 It’s a Small World
14 God Bless America
Saturday, July 19
* Picnic 6:00 PM (Polka Night)
1 Pennsylvania Polka
2 Clarinet Polka
3 Jenny Lind Polka
4 Pie in the Face Polka
5 Big Band Polka
6 Baruska (Bohemian Polka)
7 Beer Barrel Polka
8 Polka Medley
9 Lindenau Polka
10 Liechtensteiner Polka
11 Circus Polka
12 Dixieland Polka
13 Schnitzelbank
14 God Bless America
Sunday, July 20
1 Flute Choice
2 Clarinet Choice
3 Sax Choice
4 Tenor Sax Choice
5 Trumpet Choice
6 Trombone Choice
7 Baritone Choice
8 French Horn Choice
9 Tuba Choice
10 Percussion Choice
11 Director Choice
12 God Bless America
13 Star Spangled Banner
