Municipal Band Plays at 6:00 P.M. During Picnic

Come listen to your Municipal Band at 6:00 p.m. during all three nights of the Picnic. We have selected special programs each night for your listening pleasure. On Thursday we have some good old favorite songs that we hope you enjoy. Friday is our Movie Night, with tunes from several movies that we hope you will recognize. Then on Saturday evening we’ll have Polka Night with some feisty songs that might make you want to get up and dance. So come on down to the Picnic and support your local Municipal Band members as they play songs just for YOU!

We will be back on Sunday from 2 to 3 to play our regular Sunday afternoon concert. We’ll be a little more relaxed with our concert, because this is the concert where each section of the band gets to pick the songs that we will play.

We hope to see you four times this week as we gather to play.

Have a great week!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Thursday, July 17

* Picnic 6:00 P.M.

1 Aces of the Air

2 Big Cage

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 Call to Victory

5 Lights Out

6 Manhattan Beach

7 Missouri Waltz

8 Zacatecas

9 When Saints Go Marching In

10 Swingin’ Safari

11 Left Heart-San Francisco

12 Kansas City

13 You’re A Grand Old Flag

14 God Bless America

Friday, July 18

* Picnic 6:00 PM (Movie Night)

1 Oklahoma

2 Pie in the Face Polka

3 Beauty and the Beast

4 Pink Panther

5 Disney at the Movies

6 76 Trombones

7 My Heart Will Go On

8 Let It Go

9 Yellow Rose of Texas

10 Blue Danube

11 Ballad of Green Beret

12 101 – #32, #33, #34

13 It’s a Small World

14 God Bless America

Saturday, July 19

* Picnic 6:00 PM (Polka Night)

1 Pennsylvania Polka

2 Clarinet Polka

3 Jenny Lind Polka

4 Pie in the Face Polka

5 Big Band Polka

6 Baruska (Bohemian Polka)

7 Beer Barrel Polka

8 Polka Medley

9 Lindenau Polka

10 Liechtensteiner Polka

11 Circus Polka

12 Dixieland Polka

13 Schnitzelbank

14 God Bless America

Sunday, July 20

1 Flute Choice

2 Clarinet Choice

3 Sax Choice

4 Tenor Sax Choice

5 Trumpet Choice

6 Trombone Choice

7 Baritone Choice

8 French Horn Choice

9 Tuba Choice

10 Percussion Choice

11 Director Choice

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner