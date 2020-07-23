OPTIMISTS SLOW DOWN PICNIC – The El Dorado Springs Optimist Club brought two new games to the 2020 Picnic – horseshoes and cornhole. Each game began about 10:30 a.m. and ended after noon. Cornhole was played on the tennis courts and the horseshoes were played at the new pits that the Optimists built just north of the tennis courts.

Top photo: Rick Whtilock, Aaron Brown, Jay Schwalm, Ron Alumbaugh and Kelly Beckner are a few of the many Optimists who helped construct the horseshoe pits. They inaugurated the new facility by tossing a couple of golden horseshoes.

Bottom photo: Randy Schwalm, Jonathan Schwalm, Jordan Payne, Jeremy Barger, Aaron Brown, R.J. Kinnett and Matt Deshane display the commemorative cornhole boards made by Ron Alumbaugh. Jay Barnes won the boards in a raffle later in the day.

According to Optimist President Aaron Brown the group hopes to continue the games in the future.