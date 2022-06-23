After a couple of years of hiatus, we are beyond thrilled to announce the revival of The Lighthouse Children’s Theatre. LCT has been an outlet for the artistic youth of El Dorado Springs and surrounding communities since 2004. With a new staff and renewed energy, like a phoenix, we are back. To get us on track we have chosen THE WIZARD OF OZ to showcase the talents of these young artists. It is the heartwarming tale of Dorothy Gale who goes on a quest through the land of OZ which ultimately reminds her that there really is ‘No place like home!” This classic tale is adapted from the nostalgic movie that many of us grew up with and the messages throughout are just as meaningful as they were when it was originally released in 1939. We hope that you will join us for the show and renew your support for these incredible young people.

Show dates are Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 25 at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. All performances take place at the First Baptist Church of El Dorado Springs located at 500 South Main Street. Tickets are general admission for $5 each if purchased in advance, and $6 if purchased at the door. Additional information about LCT, our mission, and our productions can be found at lctofeldo.com; through our Facebook page at lctofeldo; or by emailing us at lctofeldo@gmail.com.

Hope to see you all at the show!