The El Dorado Springs Lions Club will hold a donation only fundraiser breakfast buffet and auction this Saturday, August 1 The Breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m. and the auction begins at noon.

Proceeds from the two events will benefit the Cedar County Back Pack Fair.

If you have an item you’d like to donate to the auction, please call Frank at 417/876-7399.

The Lions hope to see everyone in the community at the breakfast. It is such a worthy cause.