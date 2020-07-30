The folks at the Toshua Barnes-McCormick State Farm Agency of El Dorado Springs spent their Friday, July 24, collecting money and food for the Hope Center.

Barnes-McCormick said that State Farm was offering $500 to each agent for use in their community but to get the money there had to be a local fundraisers to help with whatever organization the local agent decided to help.

Barnes-McCormick decided on the Hope Center, the new organization that combined the assets and the vision of the three local food pantries.

In the process, the agency collected $3,000 and 130 lbs. of food.

Barnes-McCormick wants to thank the businesses and individuals that were so generous in supporting this cause.

She said, “Our town is amazing, that’s for sure.”