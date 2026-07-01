The Lip Sync Contest will be held at the El Dorado Springs Picnic on Saturday, July 25th at 7:00 PM in the city park.

1. Music: A professional sound system will be provided. Contestants must email their downloadable music (.mp3 or .wav) file to eldopicnic@gmail.com and include their name, age, phone number, song title, and original artist. CDs will not be accepted.

2. Performance Order & Check-In: A performance order will be posted near the bandstand on the day of the contest. Contestants must check in at the bandstand 15 minutes before the contest begins. After checking in, contestants may remain in the audience or near the bandstand until it is their turn to perform.

3. Registration:

Registration is required.

Registration is OPEN NOW!

To register, call Joyce Cain at 417-876-1980 or Tania Molz at 417-876-8549.

Song selection must be made at registration. Song changes require approval from the Lip Sync Contest Coordinator.

Duplicate songs are not permitted.

4. Age Divisions: Group entries will compete in the age division of the oldest member.

5. Judging: Judges’ score sheets will not be released to contestants or any other party after the contest.

6. Final Decisions: All judges’ decisions are final.