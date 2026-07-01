City Band to Celebrate the 4th all Weekend!

The program for your City Band will be a little different this weekend. I made up a list of songs as usual, but we are going to have several band members missing on the 4th. So Gary is going to pick and choose whatever songs he wants to play from our list.

The Band members are looking for some red, white, and blue to wear to each concert this weekend. Feel free to join in the fun with us as we celebrate our many freedoms.

If you know a Veteran, this would be a great time to let them know how much you appreciate what they have been willing to do for all of us! Hope to see you at band so we can play for YOU! Stay safe!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 3

*Celebrate 4th of July

1 United Nations

2 National Emblem

3 Liberty Fleet

4 Washington Post

5 Semper Fidelis

6 Sky Ranger

7 Wings of the Army

8 Bombasto

9 Polka

10 Gallant Zouaves

11 The Footlifter

12 You Are My Sunshine

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 4

*Celebrate 4th of July

1 Thumbs Up, U.S.A.

2 America the Beautiful

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 Stars and Stripes

5 The Black Horse Troop

6 God Bless the USA

7 Your Land and My Land

8 US Field Artillery March

9 An American Celebration

10 This Land is Your Land

11 Battle Hymn of the Republic

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner

Sunday, July 5

*Celebrate 4th of July

1 Liberty Bell

2 Under the Double Eagle

3 The Defending Circle

4 There’s a Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere

5 Independentia

6 Ballad of the Green Berets

7 Second Connecticut

8 Polka

9 Battle Hymn of the Republic

10 America, the Beautiful

11 You’re a Grand Old Flag

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner