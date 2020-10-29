Spring City Spooktacular Candy Cruise on Spring St – Downtown

El Dorado Springs Fire Department Cook-Out for Kids

VFW Hot Dogs and Treats

Nazarene Church Fall Festival – Games, Candy, Hay Rides and more

Church of God (Holiness) Trunk or Treat – CANCELED

(As usual in 2020, events are subject to change or cancelation)

Spring City Spooktacular is this Saturday

Please join us in Spring Park, along Spring Street for our “candy cruise” where children and parents will stay in their vehicles as our members hand them candy. We ask that you please wear a protective mask and gloves as you drop candy and your business’ promotional items/offers in their bags.

The youth of our community need to experience some normalcy in an otherwise chaotic year, when so many activities have been taken away from them. This will probably include many doors closed and porch lights turned off this Halloween.

Please consider supporting this kid-safe, family friendly, community event. Spooktacular participants will be listed in Chamber Chat, on our Facebook page and in local newspapers. Call (417) 876-4154 or email the chamber to sign up.