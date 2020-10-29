In the past, a resident of El Dorado Springs would get two county tax bills: one for real estate and one for personal property. You would also receive two property tax bills from the city: one for real estate and one for personal property. That is four tax bills from two entities. You would pay the county bill in Stockton and the two city bills at City Hall in El Dorado Springs.

Effective this November, the two county property tax bills you receive will include the City of El Dorado Springs taxes. You will NOT receive separate bills from the city.

You will pay your city property taxes to the county when you pay your country property taxes. You can pay your taxes on-line.