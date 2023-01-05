I believe Amie Longhofer told me it was a cranky retired general that taught her how to oil paint, and now she wants to share what she has learned with other Vets by establishing a Veterans Art League at the VFW Post 257 in El Dorado Springs.

Amie grew up in El Dorado Springs and graduated from high school in 1999. She joined the National Guard three days after graduation to see the world and make money for college. During her tour of duty she spent 2003 – 2004 as an MP in the southern part of Bagdad, helping train the Iraqi police.

After she returned home, she found it hard to concentrate at her job in recreation and started attending the Veterans Art League at the Vet Center in Kansas City. The group met every Friday.

She said, “It was the first time in years that I could focus.”

The Veterans Art League (VAL) will meet the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month between 9 and 11 a.m. at the VFW Post, corner of First and W.

Pine Streets in El Dorado Springs.

Amie says that the Veteran’s Art League is offering a place for Veterans of any era and their support system to come and create art. Art of any kind, as long as it’s portable. Paint, color, whittle, draw, crochet or knit or anything that’s portable. If creating isn’t what you want to do, come visit and watch…maybe you’ll find something to interest you.

You do not have to be a member of the VFW to participate. You are also welcome to bring a guest who can be a support person. The Art League has some art supplies, but you are encouraged to bring your own. Donations for art supplies are always welcome,

VAL’s purpose is to engage veterans with other veterans. To create camaraderie within our local veteran community. Art and hobbies help to provide a medium to get veterans talking and helping each other. Also, art can help veterans express themselves and work as a as a coping mechanism. If you know a veteran, please tell them about the Veteran’s Art League.

For more information, please contract Amie Longhofer at (660) 864-9141.