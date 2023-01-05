On Dec. 21, 2022 at approximately 2356 hours, officers responded to the 100 block of South Main Street, Spring Park, concerning a leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The investigation revealed a red 2015 Ford F-150 pick-up truck drove off the roadway of West Spring Street, over the sidewalk and truck the Fountain in the park. The vehicle was located in the 100 block of West Spring Street several feet west of the fountain. Occupants of the vehicle have been identified and the investigation continues.