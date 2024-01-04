CHAMBER MAKES GOAL FOR PHASE THREE SIDEWALK TO THE FUTURE – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has raised $50,000 from the business community by their Dec. 29 deadline to move forward with the continuation of the Sidewalk to the Future.

The project has a central focus of connecting the north and south ends of town by having a sidewalk on the west side of Main from the intersection of 82 and 54 connecting to the sidewalks downtown and continuing north to the driveway at the Forest Grove Manor apartments.

The city has agreed to apply for funding through a federal grant in the amount of $500,000, which pays 80% of the projected investment with the stipulation that the Chamber of Commerce raise half of the 20% which was projected to be $50,000 from the business community, citizens and other resources The city will pay the other half of the 20%.

The continued support by the city and community is making El Dorado Springs a better place to live, work and rise a family. The El Dorado Springs community’s commitment to progress is being recognized locally and even state-wide and that’s important to our future commerce and potential economic development.

The Chamber wants to thank everyone for their continued support for the sidewalk.

The first of the sidewalk projects was along Hwy 54 and included shrubs and metal benches. The second phase started at the carwash on Hospital Road, going west to Park, across Hwy 54 and continuing several blocks north of the school.

The current Chamber Board is Heather Brown – President, Jordan Payne – vice president, Cory Gayman – treasurer, Board Members Toshua McCormick, Neil Linsenmayer, Vicki Hillsman, Debbie Floyd, Joe Trussell, Tracy Barger and – Kathy Grant chamber office staff.

The chamber will still take pledges toward this project. Pledges should be fulfilled by April 20, 2024