According to Rex Kingery, manager at Tractor Supply in El Dorado Springs, the store will host their official Grand Opening Thursday, Jan. 4 – Sunday, Jan. 7.

The event features special hot deals inside and food trucks and community booths out on the parking lot.

Tractor Supply is located at the junction of Hwys. 32 and 54 in El Dorado Springs. Hours are Monday – Sat. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.