We like to print our apologies and corrections in the same location we made the mistake. This is it and here it is.

Last week we published a story about the Kickin’ Chicken dinner at the senior center. At least that was what it was supposed to be. A nice lady from out-of-state picked up one of our papers at a convenience store, read the article and proceeded to write a letter on our web page about how horrible and unprofessional it was. She was right and I thanked her for bringing it to my attention.

There were a few chuckles about the “mashed potties,” but it was a disaster…and I have no idea how that happened. But, we will be more careful.

Our apologies Senior Center – the dinner was really good. Please enjoy the pictures we took while picking up our food.