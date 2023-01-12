DR. WYANT RECEIVES NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFICATION – Andrew R. Wyant, M.D. El Dorado Springs Family Physician, Cedar County Memorial Hospital Chief of Staff, and Cedar County Coroner recently received word from the American Board of Physicians Specialties congratulating him on his successful testing results from a December 2022 exam seeking National Board Certification in Primary Care – with the distinction now as Diplomate, Board Certified Urgent Care Medicine (BCUCM). The notification in part read, “Your Board Certification is concrete evidence of your clinical knowledge and command of scientific concepts and medical procedures…demonstrating your mastery of the knowledge and skills necessary to provide high-quality patient care and raises your profile among your colleagues, employers, and the public you serve.”

Dr. Wyant held longtime Board Certification in the American Board of OB/GYN — with a medical background that also includes Emergency Medicine and Surgery as well as having been chosen, earlier in his career, for special program participation through the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. He taught in the Physician Assistant Program at the University of Kentucky just prior to making the move to El Dorado Springs to establish his office and hospital practice in Missouri. He, wife Krystal and their family have been warmly accepted and are well settled in the rural lifestyle afforded by the Midwest. In addition, Dr. Wyant is a published author and holds a Master of Divinity (M.Div) in Theology & Bioethics from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, KY.