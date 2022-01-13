Do you pay Missouri income tax? Local businesses and residents now have a unique opportunity to relieve a portion of their tax burden by purchasing tax credits to support a new project that will have long-lasting benefits to the area.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) has allotted $303,000 in 70% Missouri tax credits to West Central Missouri Community Action Agency. Proceeds from the tax credits will go toward the development of workforce development and training programs at the Liston Center regional hub in El Dorado Springs. Tax credits may be used by qualifying businesses and individuals to support this project. In return for a donation to West Central, the business/individual will receive a tax credit voucher for 70% of their donation from the state of Missouri; additional federal tax deductions may apply as well. Interested individuals should discuss the opportunity with their accountant or tax preparation professional about potential tax benefits for their situation. West Central President and CEO Chris Thompson commented, “This is a wonderful opportunity for individuals and businesses to make a lasting impact by helping strengthen the local workforce while obtaining additional tax benefit for supporting workforce-related efforts.”

The Liston Center, purchased last year by West Central, is working to become a one-stop resource and solutions center for families. Programs currently available include the New Growth Women’s Business Center, a 15-county resource for start-up and existing businesses; a HiSET/GED program to assist in completing a high school equivalency; On My Own programs with a special focus on disabled and disadvantaged individuals; and West Central Community Initiatives and Family Assistance programs, which include leadership development, life skills classes, support for veterans, school supplies, and a wide array of additional programs. New job training programs planned for Liston will be available to all individuals throughout the nine-county West Central region. Plans under development include a variety of education and technical programs, which will incorporate partnerships with local businesses.

For more information, contact Mary Lou Schussler at West Central Missouri Community Action Agency, mschussler@wcmcaa.org, 660-476-2185.