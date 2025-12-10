From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Nevada police say a coordinated investigation involving multiple officers and two jurisdictions led to the swift identification of a suspect connected to more than a dozen vehicle break-ins reported across the city over the weekend.

According to information released by the Nevada Police Department, Corporal Moenning, Officer Palmer and Detective McClane responded to a series of thefts from vehicles that occurred during the overnight hours within several neighborhoods across the city. More than a dozen vehicles were entered, police said, with multiple personal items reported stolen.

Officers immediately began canvassing affected areas, conducting follow-up interviews, and gathering surveillance footage from residents and nearby businesses. Detectives reviewed video clips from several locations, looking for consistencies in time, movement and clothing.

Police said Detective McClane was able to identify a suspect within minutes of reviewing key footage. That identification led to coordination with the Lamar Police Department and other law enforcement agencies as the investigation expanded beyond Vernon County.

As the case developed, authorities executed search warrants in Lamar, where officers recovered several items believed to be connected to the Nevada thefts. The suspect, whose name officials have not released pending formal court proceedings, now faces felony stealing charges in Vernon County Associate Circuit Court.

Nevada Police Department officials said the case demonstrates the value of teamwork, communication and persistence across agencies. “This investigation moved quickly because officers stayed on it from the start,” the department said in a statement. “Their proactive approach and willingness to go the extra mile helped bring this case to a successful close.”

Residents reported the break-ins during a period when police traditionally see an uptick in thefts from vehicles as the holiday season approaches. Authorities once again reminded the public to remove valuables, lock car doors and report suspicious activity immediately.

The department commended Corporal Moenning, Officer Palmer and Detective McClane, noting that their “hard work and dedication to the community do not go unnoticed.”

Recovered property will be returned to victims as the investigation continues.