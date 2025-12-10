Hometown Christmas Parade this Saturday, December 13 at 3 p.m. downtown – BE THERE

Its a tradition of the best kind. Local businesses and organizations gather to welcome the season with the annual Christmas Parade.

Themed “Sweet Streets of El Dorado Springs” the parade lead by Grand Marshall, Jan Daniel, will make its way from the Post Office, north on Main Street, past the Park and continue on until they make a right turn onto East Broadway.

And as always,Santa, riding in an El Dorado Springs Fire Truck will bring up the rear.

Currently there are 46 parade entries. They are:

1) EDS Police Dept: Lead – Conservation Dept

2) VFW Color Guard – W. Hickory at Main

3) Grand Marshal – Conservation Dept

4) Praying Grandmas of El Dorado Springs – W. Hickory at Main

5) Jonathan W. Taylor – North side, E. Fields

6) GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Winner – Conservation Dept

7) GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Runner UP – Conservation Dept

8) GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Runner Up – Conservation Dept

9) 2024 Miss Merry Christmas with 2025 Little M&M Santa – Conservation Dept

11) Ken Hacker – North side, W. Fields

12) Larry Hacker – South side, W. Fields

13) Hometown Crop Solutions/Hometown Crop Solutions – North side, W. Fields

14) James Beaty Hay & Fescue and The Wildflower Studio – South side, W. Fields

15) The Pittstop – North side, W. Fields

15A) The First Baptist Church – North side, W. Fields

16) Rising Sun Taekwondo – South side, W. Fields

17) Snodgrass Greenhouse/Main Coffee – North side, W. Fields

18) Land-o-Lakes Rodeo – South side, W. Fields

19) CMA – North side, W. Fields

20) ElDo FFA – South side, W. Fields

21) Rebel Fitness – North side, W. Fields

22) Candy Cane Lane/Felisha Thomas – South side, W. Fields

23) Optimist Club – North side, W. Fields

23A) El Dorado Springs Eagle Riders – North side, W. Fields

24) Mike & Missie Steward – South side, W. Fields

25) Stark Farms Trucking & Cattle – North side, E. Fields

26) El Dorado Springs School March Band – North side, E. Fields

27) El Dorado Christian School – North side, W. Fields

28) Mark Harbin – South side, W. Fields

29) Bryan Cloyd – South side, W. Fields

30) El Do Springs Lion Club – North side, W. Fields

31) Route 54 Cruisers – Library Parking Lot

32) Sam Alexander for Missouri – South side, W. Fields

33) Cozy Creek Ranch – North side, W. Fields

34) Community Springs Healthcare Facility – South Side W. Fields

35) Church of Christ – North side, W. Fields

36) Girl Scouts – South side, W. Fields

37) Cedar County First Responders and Cedar County Ambulance – North side, W. Fields

38) Rick Swartz & Tina Irwin – South side, W. Fields

39) Cedar County Memorial Hospital – North side, W. Fields

40) Clintonville Masonic Lodge 482 – South side, W. Fields

41) Keith Boys – Lions Club Parking Lot

42) Amelia Keith – Lions Club Parking Lot

43) Trisha Pike – Hearts on Hooves – Lions Club Parking Lot

44) Aliyah Nissley – Lions Club Parking Lot

45) Farran Family – Lions Club Parking Lot

46) EDS Fire Truck with Santa Claus – Conservation Dept

Thank you to all the participants for your hard work and dedication to our community.

If you are not listed, or want to participate at the last minute, call the El Dorado Springs Chamber office at 417/876-4154.

Be careful when scrambling for candy. Watch out for walkers, cars, motorcycles, horses, floats, etc.