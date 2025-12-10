Hometown Christmas Parade this Saturday, December 13 at 3 p.m. downtown – BE THERE
Its a tradition of the best kind. Local businesses and organizations gather to welcome the season with the annual Christmas Parade.
Themed “Sweet Streets of El Dorado Springs” the parade lead by Grand Marshall, Jan Daniel, will make its way from the Post Office, north on Main Street, past the Park and continue on until they make a right turn onto East Broadway.
And as always,Santa, riding in an El Dorado Springs Fire Truck will bring up the rear.
Currently there are 46 parade entries. They are:
1) EDS Police Dept: Lead – Conservation Dept
2) VFW Color Guard – W. Hickory at Main
3) Grand Marshal – Conservation Dept
4) Praying Grandmas of El Dorado Springs – W. Hickory at Main
5) Jonathan W. Taylor – North side, E. Fields
6) GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Winner – Conservation Dept
7) GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Runner UP – Conservation Dept
8) GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Runner Up – Conservation Dept
9) 2024 Miss Merry Christmas with 2025 Little M&M Santa – Conservation Dept
11) Ken Hacker – North side, W. Fields
12) Larry Hacker – South side, W. Fields
13) Hometown Crop Solutions/Hometown Crop Solutions – North side, W. Fields
14) James Beaty Hay & Fescue and The Wildflower Studio – South side, W. Fields
15) The Pittstop – North side, W. Fields
15A) The First Baptist Church – North side, W. Fields
16) Rising Sun Taekwondo – South side, W. Fields
17) Snodgrass Greenhouse/Main Coffee – North side, W. Fields
18) Land-o-Lakes Rodeo – South side, W. Fields
19) CMA – North side, W. Fields
20) ElDo FFA – South side, W. Fields
21) Rebel Fitness – North side, W. Fields
22) Candy Cane Lane/Felisha Thomas – South side, W. Fields
23) Optimist Club – North side, W. Fields
23A) El Dorado Springs Eagle Riders – North side, W. Fields
24) Mike & Missie Steward – South side, W. Fields
25) Stark Farms Trucking & Cattle – North side, E. Fields
26) El Dorado Springs School March Band – North side, E. Fields
27) El Dorado Christian School – North side, W. Fields
28) Mark Harbin – South side, W. Fields
29) Bryan Cloyd – South side, W. Fields
30) El Do Springs Lion Club – North side, W. Fields
31) Route 54 Cruisers – Library Parking Lot
32) Sam Alexander for Missouri – South side, W. Fields
33) Cozy Creek Ranch – North side, W. Fields
34) Community Springs Healthcare Facility – South Side W. Fields
35) Church of Christ – North side, W. Fields
36) Girl Scouts – South side, W. Fields
37) Cedar County First Responders and Cedar County Ambulance – North side, W. Fields
38) Rick Swartz & Tina Irwin – South side, W. Fields
39) Cedar County Memorial Hospital – North side, W. Fields
40) Clintonville Masonic Lodge 482 – South side, W. Fields
41) Keith Boys – Lions Club Parking Lot
42) Amelia Keith – Lions Club Parking Lot
43) Trisha Pike – Hearts on Hooves – Lions Club Parking Lot
44) Aliyah Nissley – Lions Club Parking Lot
45) Farran Family – Lions Club Parking Lot
46) EDS Fire Truck with Santa Claus – Conservation Dept
Thank you to all the participants for your hard work and dedication to our community.
If you are not listed, or want to participate at the last minute, call the El Dorado Springs Chamber office at 417/876-4154.
Be careful when scrambling for candy. Watch out for walkers, cars, motorcycles, horses, floats, etc.
