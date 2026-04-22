Well, that was interesting. Monday, we, meaning the Sun, live – streamed the council meeting to El Dorado Springs Sun – newspaper. Davis and Elliott Carpenter set it up and I understand it worked really well. I was on the other side of the camera. I did have the opportunity of watching it on my phone, but I thought that would be kind of rude. It is still available online in case you missed it. We plan to do it every time the council meets AND we are looking for sponsors.

Another interesting thing is the Daffodil Delight cake Gwen made. It is not real sweet, but really, really tasty. It has nothing to do with daffodils.

Gwen asked me the other day if I had my bee waterers out yet. I don’t know if the bees around my house really need to be watered just yet. But I think I’ll go ahead and put them out just in case it comes up a dry spell.

I’m pretty sure that the color for this year’s Picnic T-Shirt is Berry. We have a few more things in the incubator for the Picnic. But the big event is just around the corner – Really.

KSL