by Congressman Mark Alford (MO-04)

What’s Going on in Washington– Two hundred and forty-nine years ago, a band of patriots lit the fuse of liberty. This week, as fireworks fill our skies, friends and family gather, and we in the House of Representatives passed the One Big Beautiful Bill: legislation that renews that same spirit of defiance and freedom, freedom from the largest tax increase in American history.

This is a bold declaration that Washington will no longer bleed working families dry. This bill slashes the Biden tax hikes, kills the death tax, and restores the Trump tax cuts that unleashed and will continue to unleash prosperity across this nation.

This bill puts farmers, welders, small business owners, teachers, truck drivers, and every American chasing their dream first. We tell you all: You built this country, and we will ensure you get what you deserve.

As the representative of Missouri’s Fourth District, I’ve heard your voices. You’re tired of being nickel-and-dimed while bureaucrats stuff their wallets in D.C. You’re tired of paying more and getting less.

With One Big, Beautiful Bill, you will have freedom.

Just like our Founding Fathers, we are reclaiming the promise of America: that if you work hard, play by the rules, and love your country, the government should get out of your way, NOT reach deeper into your pocket.

So as you gather with family, grill, and watch the night sky light up this Independence Day, remember: the spirit of 1776 is alive and well. And we were proud to pass this bill for you.

God bless you, God bless Missouri’s Fourth District, and God bless the United States of America. Happy Fourth of July!