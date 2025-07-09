Band warming up for Picnic

Our Band programs will have just a little variety from our normal concerts this weekend. Our director, Gary Hardison would like to do something just a little different – but I don’t want to tell you about it here, I’d like for you to come down to our beautiful park this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to see what he has in mind. I plan to hand him the microphone so he can explain what we are going to do and you can watch and listen. Hopefully it will be as enjoyable for you as it is for the Band members.

Band plays every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and every Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come on downtown to sit in the shade and rest a spell visiting with some friends – we’d love to play for you!

During the El Dorado Springs PICNIC, the Band will play each evening at 6:00 p.m. That is an early time for us, but we would love to see folks there to hear the Band! We hope to see you at the PICNIC!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 11

1 Liberty Fleet

2 Dixie Land Polka

3 The Thunderer

4 A Frangesa

5 Polka 2

6 Invicta

7 US Field Artillery March

8 Indiana State Band

9 The Defending Circle

10 Pan American

11 Moon River

12 Java

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 12

1 Flying Cadets

2 March Lorraine

3 Pasadena Day

4 Invercargill

5 Greater Pittsburgh

6 Polka 3

7 Black Jack

8 Over There

9 Billy Joel in Concert

10 How Does a Moment Last Forever

11 Salute to the Promised Land

12 On Wisconsin

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 13

1 March Religioso

2 Autumn Leaves

3 Riders On The Wind

4 Pennsylvania Polka

5 High School Cadets

6 College Life

7 Cruising Down the River

8 Polka 4

9 S.I.B.A. March

10 King Cotton

11 Band of America

12 Wings of the Army

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner