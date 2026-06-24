The city had the right to fire Bruce Rogers. My issue was the way it was done. As far as I know he wasn’t doing anything illegal or dangerous. If he was, I’d like to know. But why on earth did not one of those people on the council have the courtesy or grace to ask him to resign? And I noticed that the council had a replacement there immediately. There was no vetting. If there was, it was not announced. Does this set a precedent on how all employees will be treated? This situation lacked transparency in my opinion.

Moving forward I would like to continue to work with the city and council in productive ways.

In other June 15 news;

The city approved a resolution awarding a bid for solid waste collection between the city and DB Disposal LLC.

The city approved the engagement of Nathan Ast to perform at the 2026 Picnic.

The council approved an award of a bid for airport reconstruction between the city and Dirks Heavy contracting.