WALLED WONDER – (publisher’s note: Several months ago, Sean Cook asked me if he could paint a butterfly at the east end of the Sun’s north wall. Sure, I said. And that was it until last week when he showed up with cardboard, a ladder, a tarp and a rope – and lots of paint.)

The painting is designed to let a person stand between the wings for a photograph. There is no charge. It is available 24/7 and all year ‘round. I’ll let you decide if you want to stand out there in the cold.

The only thing left to complete is the individual paintings of the logos for 33 sponsors who bought the paint. Sean would like to know if anyone else in town would like a painting on their wall. You can contact him. For a while he’ll be stationed at the BIG butterfly on East Broadway. KSL