Lovely Weather for 2nd Weekend of Summer Band Concerts!
What a wonderful weekend for our first concerts of the summer! The weather was perfect and it was great seeing so many folks from our community come out to visit in the park. We enjoyed playing for our audiences and getting to see each other again.
We play every Friday and Saturday night from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. Come on out and listen to some tunes. We’d love to see you in the park!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 7
1 National Emblem
2 Under the Double Eagle
3 Pursuit Squadron
4 College Life
5 Peacemaker March
6 La Sorella
7 Polka
8 Tenor Sax Choice
9 Pan American
10 Blue Moon
11 Basin Street Blues
12 Klaxon
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 8
Wedding Theme Songs
1 The Huntress
2 Now is the Hour
3 You’re My Everything
4 Ramblin’ Rose
5 She Loves You
6 Amazing Grace
7 Melody of Love
8 Trumpet Choice
9 Pretty Baby
10 Oh God of Love
11 Blue Tango
12 You Are My Sunshine
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 8
1 Torch of Liberty
2 Big Cage
3 Alley Cat
4 Barnum & Bailey
5 French National Defile
6 Polka
7 Trombone Choice
8 High School Cadets
9 Best-Loved Southern Melodies
10 Blue Book
11 Walking Frog
12 Java
13 God Bless America
14 The Star Spangled Banner
