Lovely Weather for 2nd Weekend of Summer Band Concerts!

What a wonderful weekend for our first concerts of the summer! The weather was perfect and it was great seeing so many folks from our community come out to visit in the park. We enjoyed playing for our audiences and getting to see each other again.

We play every Friday and Saturday night from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. Come on out and listen to some tunes. We’d love to see you in the park!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 7

1 National Emblem

2 Under the Double Eagle

3 Pursuit Squadron

4 College Life

5 Peacemaker March

6 La Sorella

7 Polka

8 Tenor Sax Choice

9 Pan American

10 Blue Moon

11 Basin Street Blues

12 Klaxon

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 8

Wedding Theme Songs

1 The Huntress

2 Now is the Hour

3 You’re My Everything

4 Ramblin’ Rose

5 She Loves You

6 Amazing Grace

7 Melody of Love

8 Trumpet Choice

9 Pretty Baby

10 Oh God of Love

11 Blue Tango

12 You Are My Sunshine

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 8

1 Torch of Liberty

2 Big Cage

3 Alley Cat

4 Barnum & Bailey

5 French National Defile

6 Polka

7 Trombone Choice

8 High School Cadets

9 Best-Loved Southern Melodies

10 Blue Book

11 Walking Frog

12 Java

13 God Bless America

14 The Star Spangled Banner