Dear Community,

We need your help. Progress Club is actively seeking a location to prepare and sell the Memorial Day flowers as we have done for the past several years. There are basically four requirements for us to continue – large building available year around, water, electricity and restrooms. We would love for someone to come forth with a donated building, but we would consider a minimal annual rent.

Because of the community support we have been able to donate significant funds for many worthwhile projects. We wish to continue giving to worthy causes but will not be able to if a location cannot be found. Please let any Progress Club member know if you can “Help us to help other.”

Progress Club