And to get you ready, there will be a one day workshop series on Saturday, March 25, in preparation for the 2023 program. These will be fun interactive workshops given throughout the day on acting, dancing and singing in order to further develop the skills of each young artist.

The workshop is for ages 8 – 18 (inquire about an age exception) from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the El Dorado Springs Christian School, 1600 S. Ohio. The cost is $40. Please register no later than 3/22.

You can register your child through our website at lctofeldo.com or find us linked through our lctofeldo facebook page. You can also email us at lctofeldo@gamail.com for registration or additional information.

Workshop and Camp information:

1. LCT’s Summer Camps focus on teaching and exploring dance, acting and singing techniques, in a safe, positive and creative environment while instilling a passion for theatre.

2. Attendees will be provided with lunch and a mid-day snack. For health reasons, no sharing of food or drinks will be allowed.

3. Campers should wear modest clothes they can move in freely.

4. Camper should wear shoes to move in such as sneakers, dance or other closed toes footwear. (No heavy boots, flip flops or sandals please.)

5. Please be mindful to monitor your child’s temperature before bringing them to camp to avoid any preventable risk to the other attendees. We will have a thermometer on hand and any child with a fever, or other signs of illness will be sent home.

6. While this initial event is a one day camp, LCT offers Summer Camps that end with a fully developed theatre production These summer camps audition in late May followed by a week of rehearsals in June and performances at the close of the week. Exact dates and details for the 2023 production are being set currently and will be announced at the close of the March Workshops.

The Little Mermaid to swim through El Dorado Springs this summer