Local pastor Joe Trussell was made Chaplain of the El Dorado Springs Police Department at the Monday, Feb. 16, meeting of the El Dorado Springs City Council. Trussell was presented his custom-made badge by Lt. Randall. Calvin Gish was sworn into the Police Department as a corporal. He had been a member of the reserves.

Paula Newman with the Wayside Inn Museum said that Historical Hysteria Day, Saturday, June 6, was the time they planned to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of our nation. She asked the council’s permission to close off Main Street from, Thompson to Spring and all of West Spring Street. The council approved.

The council also adopted a resolution adopting an updated title VI Program, Limited English Proficiency (LEP) Plan. The approval is a requirement of the taxi grant.

The council approved a contract between the City and Fun Time Shows of Doniphan, MO to provide a carnival during the 2026, 2027 and 2028 El Dorado Springs Picnic. All Picnic dates are the Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the fourth weekend of July.

An ordinance was approved on the first and second reading authorizing the city to enter into a lease purchase transaction for the purpose of financing swimming pool improvements.

City Manager Bruce Rogers said the pool contractor was pretty sure that they were not going to be done by May 13.

Police Chief Brett Dawn said that a police vehicle was involved in an accident which was the policeman’s fault. He was given a citation by the State Patrol for failure to yield. The city has acquired a dark gray vehicle from the State Patrol.

During the public forum, Tim Hood addressed the council stating that he had lived in El Dorado Springs for five years and has had very little cooperation out of the city and “it is going to stop.” He asked, “What does it take to get the water meter replaced.” He went on to talk about the water that occasionally floods his back yard and his inability to get to “New Haven.” He did mention that the previous owners had trouble with the property.

Councilman Hicks said they would address the water meter issue first.

Hood thanked him and mentioned that he had a right to “come down here and complain.”

The council adjourned into executive session.

Along with Rogers and City Clerk Britney Spencer, Council members Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett and Mayor Nathan Murrell were present, Council member Peggy Carte was absent.