El Dorado Christian School Senior Breann Reasoner has had a statistically remarkable year for the Lady Buffalos basketball team. Aside from being a leader for her team on the court, she has also been a leader on the stat-sheet. Throughout this season Breann has averaged a whopping 14.6 rebounds per game in all competitions, ranking 1st in Rebounds Per Game in the entire state of Missouri, all schools included. With 14.6 rebounds a game, she is averaging almost 2 whole rebounds above anyone else in the state. Outside of Missouri, she is very impressively ranked among the top 75 rebounders in the nation for girls basketball.