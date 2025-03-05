Monday, March 3, felt like any other Monday—busy and routine. But something about it stood out. The day was wrapped in gentle sunshine and a cool breeze, the kind of weather that makes you pause. Some days just have a scent, a feeling, as if something important is about to happen—good or bad.

I’ve always believed that “back to school” days have a distinct, purposeful smell. It doesn’t matter whether it’s hot, cold, sunny, or rainy—the air carries the same familiar essence. It’s as if the day itself knows what it is and announces it with its scent.

The big holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, have their own recognizable smells, too. But they can be deceptive. Have you ever caught a whiff of Christmas in September?

I think I’ll step outside now and take a deep breath—see if the air has something to say today.

Oh, and by the way, the crocuses haven’t come up yet. KSL