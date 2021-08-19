ELDO POLICE OFFICERS DON NEW BODY CAMERAS – The El Dorado Springs Police Department has been using their new Reveol System 360 body cameras for about two weeks. Local officers have used body cameras since 2013.

Recently the city purchased this new systems for the department at the request of El Dorado Springs Police Chief Jarrod Scheirek.

The new system provides a body camera for each officer along with two back-ups. The devices are kept charged and each officer that requires one picks it up when they begin their shift and plugs it back into the chargers at the end of their shift. Each camera automatically downloads what has been recorded. The camera is always on, but when the officer has a situation that needs the camera, it automictically will include information 30 second before and after the time the camera is activated.

Each camera has a 12 hour life. Each officer always uses the same camera number and each is checked out with every use.

The software used includes redaction software that blurs faces when needed.

Lt. Ben Francis says the system was designed for correction officers. The system stays on 24/7 and has a DVD system for downloading case files. Multiple officers working the same case can compile the files under one case number.

Lt Francis said “Better equipment makes the job easier and more efficient.”