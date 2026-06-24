City Band Preparing Last Concerts for Month of June

The City Band would love to have you come on down to the Bandstand this coming weekend so we could play some songs for you. It is hard to believe this is already the last weekend of June. NEXT weekend we will celebrate the 4th of July with many patriotic songs.

We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. during the months of June, July, and August and we would love to play for you! We hope you will drop by to enjoy our music.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 26

1 Call to Victory

2 Washington Grays

3 Glory of the Trumpets

4 Beautiful Brown Eyes

5 Funiculi Funicula

6 Manhattan Beach

7 Henderson Field

8 Slidin’ Some

9 Polka 9

10 Blue Moon

11 Lauterbach

12 High School Cadets

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 27

1 Blue Danube

2 Tenth Regiment

3 A Night in June

4 Westlawn Dirge

5 Yesterday

6 Indiana State Band

7 Maple Leaf Rag

8 President’s March

9 Chattanooga Choo Choo

10 Chicago Tribune

11 Holzauction

12 Java

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 28

1 Sweet Caroline

2 Hey Jude

3 Salutation

4 Marcho Poco

5 Now Thank We All Our God

6 Invercargill

7 Spoonful of Sugar

8 My Wild Irish Rose

9 Basin Street Blues

10 Tennessee Waltz

11 Kansas City

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner