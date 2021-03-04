OUTSTANDING IN THEIR FIELD – Two young women from El Dorado Springs received scholarships from the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association during the 53rd Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show in January. Avery Schiereck, from El Dorado Springs, was crowned the 2021 Missouri Beef Queen and received a $ 1,000 scholarship. Schiereck represented the Cedar County Cattlemen’s Association and is the daughter of Jarod and Amanda Schiereck. Winning first runner-up was Kraysen Leonard, also from El Dorado Springs representing St. Clair County Cattlemen’s. She received a $500 scholarship. She is the daughter of Todd and Michele Leonard. Each contestant presented a speech on a topic relating to the beef industry and interviewed with a panel of three judges. The Missouri Beef Queen will be responsible for representing the Missouri beef industry at livestock shows, conferences and events throughout the year.