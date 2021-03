THROWN FOR A HOOP – Last week, during the Lady Bulldogs basketball game with Marshfield, Macie Mays, daughter of Jarrod and Tammy Mays reached a milestone in her high school basketball career scoring her 1000th point as a sophomore. She is pictured with her younger sister, 7th grader McKinli, and her older sister Madison. Jarrod said, “The four-year career goal for high school basketball players would be 2,000 points.”